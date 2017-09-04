Why is it that fans go absolutely mental when they discover their celebrity idol has had a haircut? We'll never know the answer, but the circumstances are true for Zayn Malik after he shaved off the whole lot! Well, if it's good enough for Vin Diesel...

Zayn Malik (and his hair) pictured at a pre-Grammy gala

The former One Directioner has shocked fans with his bold new look after his mother Trisha Malik posted a black and white selfie of her kissing her son's shiny hairless head with girlfriend Gigi Hadid smiling on his other side on Instagram. It came only days after he posted a shot of himself with a buzzcut which, which have to say, suits him a lot better than a full shave. At least he can grow it back to that length quickly enough if he decides it's really not for him.

The reaction of the fans (some furious, some admiring and others just plain entertainment) mirrors that of the onslaught that his former bandmate Harry Styles got when he swapped his long curls for a short back and sides cut. Though this time a lot of people are wondering if it's actually real - it could, of course, be a very convincing bald cap.

A post shared by Trisha Malik?? (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

It's all been a brief distraction from the imminent arrival of his next single 'Dusk Till Dawn' featuring, which will arrive on September 7th 2017 with Jemima Kirke from 'Girls' to make an appearance in the official video which has been directed by Marc Webb. He unveiled a 16-second teaser clip of the video yesterday (September 3rd 2017).

It's the second song from his forthcoming second album - the details of which he is yet to announce - and follows March's 'Still Got Time' featuring PartyNextDoor. Album two is expected to be quite the hit if his 2016 number one solo debut 'Mind of Mine' is anything to go by.