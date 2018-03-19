When 'The Matrix' made its debut all the way back in 1999, it smashed expectations in the box office and became so much of a success, that two sequels were spawned from it. The most successful - 'The Matrix Reloaded' - managed to bring in just over $742 million in the worldwide box office, leaving Warner Bros. Pictures very happy.

Zak Penn is trying to bring 'The Matrix' back to the big screen

This time last year, it was revealed that screenwriter Zak Penn was actually in discussions with Warner Bros. in regards to relaunching the franchise entirely. Some reports even claimed that Michael B. Jordan was one of the frontrunners in leading the rebooted series. Since that news broke however, developments have been extremely lacking.

Now, Penn has been opening up a little more about where he may be in the process of bringing 'The Matrix' back to the big screen, though what he has to say doesn't offer too many clues about when or where we might be able to see its comeback.

Speaking with Screen Rant, the screenwriter explained: "I’ve been working on 'Matrix' right now. Which is in... a phase right now. That’s a franchise I desperately want to see brought back and, I can’t go in to too much detail, but I’ve been harassing Warner Bros. for years to try to get it going again so that’s one thing I’m working on and I’ve been working on a bunch of other things too."

Just knowing that discussions are still taking place and that 'The Matrix' is very much in the mind of Penn and Warner Bros. is good news for fans, but we imagine it's going to take some time before we get any concrete evidence of it actually making its return.

Penn has recently kept busy in writing the screenplay for Steven Spielberg-directed upcoming film 'Ready Player One' however, which is based on the novel of the same name by co-screenwriter Ernest Cline. Taking its characters into a virtual world known as the OASIS, it has drawn some comparisons to 'The Matrix', but when it comes to the narrative, it's a completely different beast.

It all certainly sounds promising! We'll bring you more 'Matrix'-related news as and when we get it.