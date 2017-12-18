The film's not pulled in as much cash as was expected.
As one of the most formidable teams in the history of comic books, the Justice League are a force to be reckoned with. Surprising it was then to see that the release of the first ever live-action big screen version of that group, 'Justice League' didn't do as well in its opening weekend box office numbers as was expected.
Gal Gadot reprised her role as Diana Prince in 'Justice League'
Bringing Batman (Ben Affleck) together with the likes of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Superman (Henry Cavill) meant that there were some of DC's most powerful superheroes tackling a huge threat to their universe, but the narrative just wasn't enough to bring in big numbers and put bums in movie theatre seats.
Zack Snyder is the man credited as director on the movie, but as was widely reported earlier this year, he did have to cede the film to Joss Whedon following a family tragedy. Whilst Whedon isn't credited as a director and instead picks up a co-writing credit, he is thought to have done a large chunk of reshoots before the movie's theatrical release. So where does the blame lie for the box office numbers? Probably somewhere in the middle, with Warner Bros. also having to take some of the blame for the direction they forced the film to take.
Ben Affleck was also back as Bruce Wayne in the picture
'Justice League' will soon be leaving cinemas, so that Warner Bros. can move their focus onto a home release, but before then, Box Office Guru have projected its final takings. They believe the movie will collect around $675 million worldwide when all is said and done, which would make it the second lowest-grossing film from the DC Extended Universe.
This does mean that 'Justice League' will likely break even, but it's not something those who worked on 'Justice League' will be proud of. Now, the scrabble will be on to ensure that any future entries into the DCEU, including next year's 'Aquaman' which is set for December release, fare better with audiences.
Is there life in DCEU yet? I guess that's something we'll have to wait to find out...
'Justice League' is available in cinemas now.
