Last year, 'Star Trek' fans found out that Quentin Tarantino would be serving as both a writer and a director on an upcoming 'Star Trek' movie, though details surrounding what we should expect were scarce. Now though, it would seem those within the Kelvin Timeline of the 'Star Trek' universe will be a part of Tarantino's flick; a timeline which first started in 2009 with J. J. Abrams' movie.

Zachary Quinto's hoping to work with Quentin Tarantino on an R-rated 'Star Trek'

Zachary Quinto takes on the iconic role of Spock in the Kelvin Timeline's films, and it looks like he could be set to return and work under Tarantino. That's something he's excited about, as he recently revealed in a new interview.

Speaking with USA Today, Quinto was asked about the 'Star Trek' films in development, to which he replied: "We're waiting on specifics. I'm thrilled that we might have the opportunity to work with him and see what he would do with us in this universe. It's going to be an R-rated version of Star Trek, which would be the first (in) the movies, and that's exciting. I've been a fan of his for years, and I'm really inspired by his originality. Take that originality and mix it with this world full of incredible ideology and colourful characters, and the result could be pretty thrilling."

Allowing 'Star Trek' the chance to go "R-rated" is undoubtedly a risk, and something the fanbase has never seen before. With Tarantino at the helm however, there will be a lot of cautious excitement surrounding the release. We imagine it'll be some time before the project gets fully off the ground, with filming underway and a big screen release date set, but for now, we can't wait to see what happens next.

More: Simon Pegg Confirms Work Underway For Another 'Star Trek' Movie

We'll bring you more news surrounding Tarantino's 'Star Trek' film as and when we get it.