Zachary Levi got to be himself on ''so many levels'' whilst shooting 'Shazam!'.

The 38-year-old actor stars as the titular superhero - who is otherwise known as 14-year-old boy Billy Batson, who can transform into the adult superhero - in the upcoming DCEU movie, and has said he barely had to act in the feature, because he's already a ''nerd who loved and lived this world for so long''.

Shazam is known as one of the only superhero characters who finds his powers to be exciting, and so Zachary says the role was easy for him as he too was thrilled by the idea of playing the titular role.

He said: ''As a nerd who loved and lived this world for so long, and still do to some level, that I don't have to restrain myself with the f***ing coolness factor, is so great. I have to act so little. I just get to be me on so many levels. It's great. It's really really fun.''

Although Zachary admits the skin-tight suit can be difficult to navigate, but thinks the struggle is worth it to be a superhero.

He added to ScreenRant.com: ''It's a pain in the ass doing some of this s**t. It's painstaking. It's little by little, and little by little, and all the action and how it's all put together. The suit is very very tight. To be perfectly honest, I can only do a number one in it. They have to take the whole thing off to drop a deuce and that's a pain in the a**. But these are the prices you pay to be a superhero? F***ing sign me up. It's great. It's great.''

'Shazam!' is due to be released in April this year, and will also star Asher Angel as 14-year-old Billy Batson, Mark Strong as the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, and Jack Dylan Grazer and Freddy Freeman, Billy's best friend.