Zachary Levi is hoping that he will get to have ''epic fights'' with Black Adam in his role as Shazam.

The two characters are frequent enemies in the DC Comics universe that spawned them although they are yet to cross paths on the big screen, but Zachary is hopeful of a big confrontation in the near future.

Speaking in an Instagram live stream, Zachary said: ''Maybe we'll also get to pay off all of those Captain Marvel/ Black Adam epic fights from the comic books.''

Shazam and Black Adam are both due to appear in separate cinematic projects, with Zachary reprising the part for 'Shazam! 2' and Dwayne Johnson portraying the villain in spin-off 'Black Adam', slated for release in 2021.

Zachary previously admitted he thinks that there will be two films before he and Black Adam battle each other on the big screen.

The 39-year-old actor explained: ''I can say that as far as I know, Black Adam is not going to be in the second 'Shazam!' because the idea is that they want to go and do a standalone 'Black Adam' movie first.

''And then it would kind of be, if we do a third Shazam! and a second Black Adam, kind of (parallel) like that, that's where we would (meet). Because he's like the ultimate bad guy for Captain Marvel, Shazam. Like [Shazam and] Black Adam, they're doppelgängers right, the evil twin to who I am. So that's got to be like the final battle.''

Zachary added that it was important to ''pace'' the plot correctly for the good of the franchise.

He remarked: ''If we do that in the second movie, then where do we go after that? It would just be a movie of us sitting around playing video games for the third one, that would be very boring. Or not. I'm a very interesting video game player.

''So yeah, I think that's the idea. We'll definitely (cross over) - the plan is to get there, but just to pace it out however it needs to pace out.''