Following the news that the DC Extended Universe's 'Shazam!' had entered official production and that former WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be serving as an executive producer on the movie, comes an official synopsis for the flick from Warner Bros. Studios. You can read it in full below:

Zachary Levi will play the titular hero in 'Shazam!'

"We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong)."

Whilst the new film description doesn't offer us any major new information, it does reiterate that this will be an origins story of sorts for the DC Comics hero. The synopsis also confirms that Strong will be playing the movie's Big Bad, and that he'll be proving trouble for Shazam long before the hero has had enough time to harness his powers and reach his full potential.

New details were also revealed by Warner Bros. in regards to characters the cast will be playing. Jack Dylan Grazer takes on the role of Billy's best friend Freddy, with Grace Fulton as Billy's sister Mary, Faithe Herman as Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene and Jovan Armand as Pedro; all children within the same foster family as Billy. The foster parents, Victor and Rosa Vasquez will be played by Cooper Andrews and Marta Millans respectively. Ron Cephas Jones will play The Wizard.

With Johnson working behind-the-scenes on 'Shazam!' and set to play the hero's primary antagonist Black Adam at some point in the DCEU, it would seem the actor is going to have a huge hand in constructing the future of his character, and those that will be around him. It's an exciting time to be a DC fan.

'Shazam!' is currently set for release on April 5, 2019.