Running from 2001-2010, 'Scrubs' was one of the most-loved medical shows of all time. Led by the likes of Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke, the series worked its way into the hearts of millions across the globe. It was a true phenomenon, and whilst it looks like we've had our fill of drama from Sacred Heart Hospital, a comeback may be on the cards.

Zach Braff has some big ideas for a 'Scrubs' comeback

Braff, who took on the role of J.D. in the show, has said that he pitched an idea for a television movie to creator Bill Lawrence, and that it actually went down quite well. Though nothing is officially on the table or in development right now, that doesn't mean it won't happen further down the line.

Speaking with The IMDb Show, the actor revealed: "I can’t tell you because it’s part of my pitch but I told him this whole pitch over dinner and he laughed a lot and said, “We’ll see, We’ll see.” I think it would be fun to do a 2 hour Scrubs movie..I would totally do that!"

A spin-off came with 'Scrubs: Interns', but it was a short-lived online series that didn't go further than its 12 episodes between January and April 2009. A television movie could be the perfect option for the cast and crew to get together one last time, and it's certainly something that fans would like to see.

'Scrubs' was always able to balance a number of emotions within its medical genre, allowing viewers to really jump into the lives of the characters on screen. Whilst comedy was at its centre, the show was never without moments that would really push audiences to the edge. Bringing that to the small screen one last time would be a marvel to behold.

We'll bring you any developments on a 'Scrubs' movie as and when we get them, but we imagine it'll be some time before we hear anything else!