Zach Braff says Anne Hathaway's dad almost fought him over a misunderstanding at a film premiere, when he mistook the 'Scrubs' star for Anne's ex-boyfriend.
The former 'Scrubs' star is friends with the 37-year-old actress, and has recalled the awkward moment in which he went to congratulate her at the 2012 premiere of 'Les Miserables', but was stopped by her father who had mistaken him for her ex-boyfriend Raffaelo Follieri.
Speaking on his 'Fake Doctors, Real Friends' podcast alongside 'Scrubs' co-star Donald Faison, the 45-year-old actor said: ''I know Anne Hathaway as an acquaintance. I'm walking towards her to say congratulations. Her father stands ups and gives me this look like: 'I'm going to kill this motherf***er. He's got the balls to crash my daughter's premiere? I'm going to strangle him!' ''
Anne's father had mistaken Zach, 45, for Raffaelo as their pair share a striking resemblance, but he realised his mistake as the actor got closer.
He added: ''I got within 10 feet of [Hathaway's father] and his face just f***ing broke, sighed with a breath of relief realising it was me and not the ex-boyfriend.''
The brunette beauty - who went on to win a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 'Les Miserables' - dated 41-year-old Raffaelo from 2004 until 2008, and the pair split before he was charged with defrauding investors out of millions of dollars and sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
And the incident with Anne's dad isn't the only time Zach has been mistaken for Raffaelo either, as he also recalled Eddie Murphy telling him about the resemblance whilst in a coffee shop.
He said: ''I see Arsenio Hall, and he's looking right at me. I never met Arsenio Hall. But I was geeking out because I love Arsenio Hall. He brought me over to the end of the counter where they delivered the coffees. And there, you can hear the music, is Eddie Murphy standing there.
''[Eddie said] 'Anybody ever tell you you look like Anne Hathaway's boyfriend that went to jail? Yeah, because I was watching the news and I was like, 'That looks like the dude from Scrubs!' ''
