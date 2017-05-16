Zac Efron is an actor known for a flurry of different roles. Whether it's his breakout role as Troy Bolton in the 'High School Musical' Disney movie trilogy, the charming Link Larkin in the 2007 'Hairspray' film adaptation or his more recent roles in the likes of 'Bad Neighbours' and 'Baywatch', there's certainly one direction many never thought they'd see him going in.

Zac Efron will play serial killer Ted Bundy

That is in the direction of playing a serial killer, but that's exactly what he'll be doing in forthcoming movie 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile', as a report from THR states. From documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger and a script from Michael Werwie, the film tells the story of infamous serial killer Ted Bundy through the eyes of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

For years, Kloepfer would deny the accusations thrown at Bundy, but eventually she did come forward and turn her partner into the police, leading to his prosecution. She like the rest of the world however only learned the true scale of his crimes when he personally revealed them as his execution drew closer.

The role is certainly something refreshing for Efron as an actor, who will likely be looking forward to flexing his talents and proving he's more than just a comedy actor. It's nothing like anything he's done before and certainly has social media talking about how he'll get on in the role.

The role is a very different one for Zac Efron

Further casting decisions may have been made, but at this point, Efron's portrayal of Bundy is the only one to have been revealed. Exactly who will be starring as Elizabeth Kloepfer is still up in the air.

The script for the film is one that's been doing the rounds for some time, earning Werwie a Nicholl Fellowship prize and making the 2012 Black List. Now set up for Cannes by Voltage Pictures and Michael Costigan's COTA Films, we expect to hear a lot more about 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' in the coming weeks and months.

'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' does not yet have a premiere date.