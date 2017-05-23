Zac Efron breaks away from his 'token hottie' image with his new role as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in the biopic thriller 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile'. It's a re-telling of some of the worst crimes America has ever seen, and here's what we know about it so far.

Zac Efron at the 'Baywatch' premiere

The upcoming true crime movie details the brutal crimes of Theodore Robert Bundy from the point of view of his somewhat naive partner at the time Elizabeth Kloepfer. Apart from Zac Efron, no names have been announced for the rest of the cast, however we do know who is involved behind the scenes.

'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' will be directed by the Academy Award nominated Joe Berlinger ('Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2', 'Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills') with a screenplay by Michael Werwie, who has also signed on for another forthcoming murder thriller: 'Lost Girls' starring Sarah Paulson. The screenplay made the 2012 Black List for most-like non-produced scripts.

Producers include Zac Efron's frequent collaborators Jason Barrett and Michael Simkin ('Dirty Grandpa'), as well as Nicolas Chartier ('The Hurt Locker'), Michael Costigan ('Prometheus'), Jonathan Deckter ('Dredd') and Ara Keshishian ('Z for Zachariah').

The crimes of Ted Bundy have received endless documentation. He confessed to the murders of at least 30 people during the 70s, using his charm and good looks to lure women to their deaths and commit violent sexual acts. Needless to say, he was executed for his crimes in 1989. Twenty years before that, however, he met Elizabeth Kloepfer whom he started dating (along with other women), but it took her a long time to accept what her boyfriend was.

More: Zac Efron compares Baywatch to The Avengers

Zac Efron's next film is the comedy movie reimagining of 'Baywatch' with Dwayne Johnson, and he'll also appear in P.T Barnum biopic 'The Greatest Showman'.

No release date has yet been given for 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile'.