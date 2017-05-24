How would you feel if you were enjoying a spa treatment and discovered that your masseuse was your favourite actor? One superfan got one such surprise as she prepared to go to the premiere of 'Baywatch' and was left astonished when Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario walked into her room.

Zac Efron at the world premiere of 'Baywatch'

The actors were in Sydney, Australia promoting the upcoming movie which is out this week. They were doing an interview on a show called 'Fitzy and Wippa' when they were told that a special evening had been set up for a superfan who was staying in the hotel they were at. The show were sending her to the premiere, but as an extra treat they had arranged a surprise meet and greet.

They told Zac and Alexandra that the fan, called Emma, was currently enjoying a spa treatment in her hotel room, and they were to sneak in and trade places with the spa therapist. Zac had barely touched Emma's shoulders, however, when she immediately sensed something strange and removed her eye covering.

It's safe to say she freaked out when she saw Zac and Alexandra and the surrounding camera crew, and immediately went to hug both of them. 'Sorry to ruin your really relaxing time', Zac said on his way out. 'Go back to relaxing.'

'Sorry? No... thank you!' Emma replied. 'I can't relax now!'

The movie also stars Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jon Bass, and features cameos from the original stars of the 90s TV series Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff. Zac plays a character named Matt Brody - a newcomer to the Baywatch team who is sent there as a kind of community service style punishment after some illegal indiscretion during his Olympic career.

'Baywatch' is set to be released in theatres on May 25th 2017.