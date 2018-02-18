When it was first announced that Joe Berlinger would be putting together a film based on notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, there was the argument that somebody of his nature shouldn't be put on a pedestal, even for entertainment. Still, it's hard to deny the palpable excitement surrounding the film since Zac Efron jumped on to play the villainous role.

Zac Efron isn't afraid to share behind-the-scenes looks at the film

With just a week left of shooting on the flick - which is aptly titled 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile' - Efron took to his social media this week, posting a picture of him in character alongside co-star Kaya Scodelario. She'll be playing Bundy's ex-wife, Carole Ann Boone in the movie, and the picture posted by Efron looks quite the tense affair.

You can check out the picture below:

Told from the perspective of Bundy's longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), 'Extremely Wicked' could actually prove to be one of the most compelling movies of the year. It will also star the brilliant John Malkovich as Judge Edward Cowart, alongside Angela Sarafyan, Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment, Dylan Baker, Terry Kinney, Jeffrey Donavan, and James Hetfield.

Collins is clearly somebody who enjoyed her time on the movie's shoot, as she wrapped her scenes earlier this week and released a note to the film's director Berlinger online.

She wrote: "This journey has been utterly life changing for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me from day one and entrusting me with this story. So sad to finish but I’m leaving incredibly proud and empowered. You have given me something truly indescribable that I’m forever grateful for. I cannot wait to see it all come together. Miss you already!"

We'll bring you more news in the run up to the release of 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile' as and when we get it.