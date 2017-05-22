With Seth Gordon's comedy film adaptation of 'Baywatch' coming soon, it has a lot of box office competition this year - largely from the DC and Marvel superhero films. But Baywatch is kind of like 'real life' superheroes, indeed Zac Efron believes the characters bear much resemblance to comic book teams.

Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario in 'Baywatch'

So 'Baywatch' is unlikely to see the kind of audiences or heavy praise that the likes of Marvel's 'Logan', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Thor: Ragnarok' has had or will have this year, but that doesn't mean there aren't some similarities.

'It is like 'The Avengers' on the beach', said Zac Efron. 'Everyone's got their own set of unique skills which is really cool and it's fun to explore... Baywatch is a very specific group of lifeguards that watch Emerald Bay and they do a lot of kick-ass saves.'

Watch the trailer for 'Baywatch' here:

Zac Efron plays Baywatch's newest arrival Matt Brody; a young former Olympian who has been enlisted into the group as part of a kind of community service deal. Needless to say, he doesn't click with the group immediately, but he soon learns to respect his new colleagues - namely Dwayne Johnson's character Mitch Buchannon.

'Mitch is kind of like Poseidon', says Zac. 'He represents the ocean. Just everything about him is oceanic; he's become it's protector, he has a spiritual connection with it and he can do everything but talk to dolphins.'

The film also stars Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach, and features cameos from the original stars of the 90s TV show David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

Zac's next movie project is the biographical musical 'The Greatest Showman' about 19th century circus founder P.T Barnum which also stars Hugh Jackman. Zac will also play serial killer Ted Bundy in Joe Berlinger's forthcoming thriller 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile'.

'Baywatch' is set for release on May 25th 2017.