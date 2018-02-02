The latest news for the forthcoming Ted Bundy biopic starring Zac Efron sees the addition of Jim Parsons to the cast, playing prosecutor Larry Simpson. He adds to an already astounding ensemble for a movie that could be the biopic thriller of the year.

'The Big Bang Theory' star will be venturing away from comedy once again in the disturbing thriller 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile'; his first onscreen drama role since 2016's 'Hidden Figures'. He'll be playing lead prosecutor Larry Simpson, the man who was responsible for getting Bundy's conviction.

The movie follows the life and crimes of serial killer Ted Bundy from the point of view of his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (played by Lily Collins); a woman blinded by her love for him, though ultimately became his downfall.

It is being directed by the Academy Award nominated Joe Berlinger ('Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2') and is the first full-length feature for screenwriter Michael Werwie. It also stars Kaya Scodelario as his former lover Carole Anne Boone and John Malkovich as Judge Edward Cowart, who sentenced Bundy to death in 1979.

Meanwhile, Zac Efron is looking disturbingly similar to the killer himself in recent images from the set of the film. We'll surely never be able to look at him in the same light again after 'Extremely Wicked...' is released.

It's certainly not the first movie portrayal of this horrific story of a man who assaulted and murdered at least 30 women and girls between 1974 and 1978 (and possibly earlier). In 2002, a film directed by Matthew Bright was released with Michael Reilly Burke as Ted Bundy.

There was also the book and subsequent TV adaptation 'The Deliberate Stranger' sarring Mark Harmon, the television movie 'The Riverman' starring Cary Elwes, the 2008 horror 'Bundy: An American Icon' and the two-part Lifetime drama 'The Capture of the Green River Killer' with James Marsters as Bundy.