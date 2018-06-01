They're currently touring the festival circuit this summer promoting their latest album 'Cocoa Sugar', but Young Fathers have scheduled a set of headline gigs around the UK for the end of November and the beginning of December following their stint in the US and Canada.

Young Fathers performing at Biggest Weekend

The Mercury Prize winning trio kick off the tour at Glasgow's O2 Academy on November 30th 2018, and follow with shows at Leeds' Stylus (December 1st), Manchester's Albert Hall (December 2nd), Newcastle's Boiler Shop (December 4th), Bristol's O2 Academy (December 5th), to conclude at London's O2 on December 11th.

They're also supporting their good friends Massive Attack (with whom they toured back in 2016) at the Eden Project mid-June, and have a number of European festivals coming up over the summer period including Montreux Jazz Festival, Roskilde, Open'er, Bilbao BBK, Mad Cool, Liverpool International Music Festival and Electric Fields. After that, they'll play eight gigs around North America in November just ahead of their new UK dates.

Young Fathers dropped 'Cocoa Sugar', their self-produced third studio album, on March 9th 2018 via Ninja Tune, featuring the epic singles 'Lord', 'In My View' and 'Toy'. The record reached number 9 in the charts in their home nation of Scotland.

Between this and their last album, 2015's 'White Men Are Black Men Too', they contributed the song 'Only God Knows' featuring Leith Congregational Choir for the sountrack to Danny Boyle's 'T2: Trainspotting'. They also featured on the song 'Voodoo in My Blood' from Massive Attack's 2016 EP 'Ritual Spirit'.

The Edinburgh hip hop collective - who are Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and 'G' Hastings - formed back in 2008 before signing with LA-based label Anticon in 2012 and releasing their mixtapes 'Tape One' and 'Tape Two'. The latter won the Scottish Album of the Year Award. They dropped their debut album 'Dead' in 2014.

Tickets for the UK dates are on sale from today (June 1st).

Tour Dates:

NOVEMBER

30 Glasgow, O2 Academy

DECEMBER

1 Leeds, Stylus

2 Manchester, Albert Hall

4 Newcastle, Boiler Shop

5 Bristol, O2 Academy

11 London, O2 Academy