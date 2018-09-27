Novel album roll-out campaigns are all the rage in the 2010s, but You Me At Six are taking the art to the next level, announcing they’ll be opening a pop-up vegan kebab shop to mark the release of their new album VI.

The temporary shop, titled ‘You Me At Shish’ – nice! – will be open on October 5th at 6pm at Temple Goods Café at Hackney Downs Studios in London, the same day that the group’s sixth studio album will be released.

You Me At Six have teamed up with Temple Of Setian to offer a special themed menu, which also boasts VI-themed cocktails.

There’ll be a special acoustic set from the band at 7pm, followed by DJs playing into the night. Fans who attend will be able to buy copies of the new album and have them signed by the group, as well as get their hands on exclusive merchandise.

You Me At Six are launching a vegan kebab shop

You Me At Six will be doing a number of in-store signings around the time of VI’s release in October, before embarking on a headline tour of the UK and Ireland in November. Some of these dates include 10th anniversary shows for the band’s classic 2008 debut album Take Off Your Colours.

Earlier this month, the band’s lead singer Josh Franceschi said that he felt they were in “extra time” with making their sixth album, and that the group was creatively free to do what they wanted because of how long they’d been around.

“It feels like we're in extra time, we've achieved all of the things that we thought were completely unrealistic,” Franceschi told the Evening Standard. “A number one album, headlining arenas, playing the big slots at the big festivals so it’s like there's no pressure to achieve anything.”

More: You Me At Six fuse The Weeknd with rock music on new album ‘VI’