Director: Fred Rowson
Artist:
Song title: Sanctify
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Years & Years explore a robotic futuristic society with BDSM themes in the sci-fi video for their newest song 'Sanctify'. It's the first single from their forthcoming second studio album which has yet to be announced.

The video, directed by Fred Rowson, is set in the fictitious android world of Palo Santo, where human beings are scarce and live among ruins, hidden from the rest of society who want to enslave them for entertainment. As terrifying a prospect as that may be for most people, for Olly Alexander it's almost a desire. Indeed, by the end we see him performing an expressive dance for a panel of judges at an audition.

Produced by Kid Harpoon, the song was first teased back in February and is allegedly written about a relationship Olly once had with a straight male. It's the British synth-pop band's first single since their 'Bridget Jones's Baby' contribution 'Meteorite' in 2016.

They are set to drop a follow-up to their number one debut studio album from 2015 'Communion', though few details have been revealed as of yet. They are currently performing across the UK and Europe with upcoming dates in Swansea, Liverpool, Paris and Werchter among other cities.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Years & Years - Sanctify Video

Years & Years - Worship Video

Years and Years ft. Tove Lo...

Years & Years - Earned It...

Years & Years - Full Live...

Years & Years - Shine #ChooseDark...

Years & Years - Without Audio

Years & Years - Ties Audio

Years & Years - Gold Audio

Years & Years - Border Audio