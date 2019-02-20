Artist:
Song title: Valentino
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Years & Years team up with MNEK for a super camp Valentine's Day inspired video for 'Valentino'. The song is from Years & Years' second studio album 'Palo Santo' which was released last summer and peacked at number three on the UK charts.

