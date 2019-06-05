Artist:
Song title: Hold You Down
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

We can't wait for X Ambassadors to drop their new album 'Orion' on June 14th, especially with songs like the gloriously uplifting 'Hold You Down', for which they've now unveiled a video.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

X Ambassadors - Hold You Down...

X Ambassadors - BOOM Video

X Ambassadors - JOYFUL Video

X Ambassadors - Renegades [Live]

X Ambassadors - Unsteady (Live From...

X Ambassadors - X Ambassadors Up...

X Ambassadors - Unsteady

Zedd - Transmission ft. Logic and...

X Ambassadors - Renegades

X Ambassadors - Renegades (Audio)