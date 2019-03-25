Artist:
Song title: Boom
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

X Ambassadors are set to return after four years with their third album 'Joyful' later this year, though a release date is yet to be confirmed. The video for the album's third single 'Boom' has just dropped as they gear up for their European tour in the Spring. 

