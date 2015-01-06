Artist:
Song title: Divine
Time: 04.56
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Pop

Wyclef Jean enlists the talent of Avicii on his latest single 'Divine Sorrow', which is set to appear on his forthcoming eighth studio album 'Clefication' due out later this year with a fixed date yet to be confirmed.

 

