Sony's upcoming 'Venom' movie, starring Tom Hardy in the titular role, aka the investigative journalist Eddie Brock, will see Sony open up their own Marvel Universe, completely separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that currently sits under Disney. Whilst there are rumours of the MCU's Peter Parker - Tom Holland - making a cameo in 'Venom', denials of that prospect have come thick and fast.

Woody Harrelson's already signed up for a Sony 'Venom' sequel

One rumour that's completely believable however, is the introduction of comic books character Carnage. Reports suggest that Woody Harrelson will be the actor tackling the role, and whilst Harrelson has now confirmed he is in the movie, details surrounding the character he's playing haven't yet been made official.

Speaking with Collider about his 'Venom' appearance, Harrelson explained: "I’m in a little fraction of this movie, but I’ll be in the next one, you know? So I haven’t read that script, but anyways, just rolled the dice."

It's interesting to hear that Harrelson will simply make a small appearance in the first 'Venom' movie, and that he's already signed on for any potential sequel. It would stand to reason that in the first film, he's there to serve as a launchpad for the story running through the proposed sequel, and if that is the case, he could definitely be playing Carnage, with the character serving as the primary antagonist of the film.

What this does mean however, is that any fans who were hopeful about Carnage being a secret but huge part of the upcoming 'Venom' flick may feel a little let down. It seems to be becoming clearer that 'Venom' will actually serve as an origins movie of sorts for the titular character, so let's hope Sony have done all they can to ensure it's a huge success.

'Venom' is currently set for release across the UK on October 5, 2018.