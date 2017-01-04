Woody Harrelson is the latest star to be rumoured to make an appearance in the forthcoming untitled Han Solo project, alongside the already confirmed Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover. He's thought to be playing Han's mentor, though Disney is yet to comment on the latest reports.

Woody Harrelson could be starring in the untitled Han Solo film

According to Variety, sources have revealed that the 'Now You See Me 2' star is in talks for the new 'Star Wars' spin-off movie, which is to take place ahead of events in 'A New Hope' just like 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' did. Harrelson previously worked with the 'Rogue One' producer Allison Shearmur on 'The Hunger Games' film series.

It has already been revealed that 'Hail, Caesar!' actor Alden Ehrenreich will fill Harrison Ford's shoes as the young Han Solo, with 'Atlanta' creator Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and 'Game Of Thrones' star Emilie Clarke in an as yet unknown role. Directing the movie is filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ('The Lego Movie', '22 Jump Street'), with Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan writing the screenplay.

There are, as of yet, no plot details to speak of for the new film; all we know is that it takes place before the first movie (1977's 'Episode IV - A New Hope'), i.e. before Han Solo meets Luke Skywalker. It explores the smuggler pilot's origins in the Star Wars world.

More: Read our review of 'Rogue One'

Harrelson has also finished filming on this year's 'War for the Planet of the Apes', 'The Glass Castle' starring Brie Larson, Martin McDonagh's crime drama 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and the adaptation of Daniel Clowes' graphic novel 'Wilson'. He's most recently been shooting Iraq war drama 'Shock And Awe' with Jessica Biel and Milla Jovovich, as well as his comedy directorial debut 'Lost In London' in which he stars as a fictitious version of himself.

The 'Han Solo' film will be released on May 25th 2018.