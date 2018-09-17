Soon-Yi Previn has finally broken her silence over her relationship to Woody Allen, following the resurgence of sexual assault allegations by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow that are threatening to derail his film career in the wake of the Time's Up and MeToo movements.

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn at the premiere of 'Irrational Man'

The 47-year-old Korean-born daughter of Mia Farrow has opened up about the controversy that has surrounded Woody Allen for 25 years in a new interview where she details her apparently turbulent upbringing and the history of her relationship with her mother's ex-boyfriend.

'I was never interested in writing a Mommie Dearest, getting even with Mia - none of that', she told New York Magazine. 'But what's happened to Woody is so upsetting, so unjust. [Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn't.'

Both Woody and Soon-Yi criticise how the latter has been portrayed in the media by Mia ('People think that I was Soon-Yi's father, that I raped and married my underaged, retarded daughter', Woody says), while Soon-Yi claims that Mia was never warm towards her from the day she picked her up from the orphange in 1977.

'Mia wasn't maternal to me from the get-go', she said, telling a slew of stories suggesting that Mia was harsh, neglectful, verbally and physically abusive, and impatient, even threatening to put her in an 'insane asylum'.

'There was a hierarchy - she didn't try to hide it', Soon-Yi explains. 'Mia always valued intelligence and also looks, blond hair and blue eyes. She tried to teach me the alphabet with those wooden blocks. If I didn't get them right, sometimes she'd throw them at me or down on the floor. Who can learn under that pressure?'

'She would also tip me upside down, holding me by my feet, to get the blood to drain to my head', she added. 'Because she thought - or she read it, God knows where she came up with the notion - that blood going to my head would make me smarter or something.'

The couple maintain that Dylan Farrow's allegations of sexual assault came from Mia's manipulation, a sentiment that another one of her adoptive sons, Moses, shares. Since the publication of the New York Magazine article, however, both Dylan, her brother Ronan Farrow and six of their other siblings have released statements blasting the biased nature of the piece.

'As a journalist, I'm shocked by the lack of care for the facts, the refusal to include eyewitness testimony that would contradict falsehoods in this piece, and the failure to print my sister's respones', said Ronan.

'The idea of letting a friend of an alleged predator write a one-sided piece attacking the credibility of his victim is disgusting', Dylan blasted.