Dylan Farrow is set to appear on television to further discuss the topic of her long-standing allegations of sexual assault against her adoptive father Woody Allen – which he has dismissed as “untrue and disgraceful”.

The interview will be aired by CBS on Thursday (January 18th) and is reportedly Farrow’s first ever on television, and follows an explosive newspaper article in which Farrow questioned why the “revolution” that has engulfed the film and entertainment industries since the Harvey Weinstein allegations three months ago has not touched Allen.

“I am credible, and I am telling the truth, and I think it’s important that people realise that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things,” 32 year old Farrow says in a clip released today ahead of the interview.

Woody Allen is the subject of revived claims of sexual abuse by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow

It comes as a number of high-profile stars who have previously worked with Allen, such as Rebecca Hall and director Greta Gerwig, have begun to distance themselves from the 82 year old director regarding the allegation.

Allen is preparing to release his latest film, A Rainy Day In New York, in the context of a movie industry that is soul-searching with its history of sexual abuse and harassment. He has always denied the allegation from Farrow and was investigated in 1993 over the claim he molested her in an attic the previous year when she was seven years old, but the director was not charged. Farrow then repeated the allegations in February 2014 in an open letter.

However, the star of his latest film, Timothee Chalamet, has recently publicly said that he regrets working with Allen on the movie and has donated his salary to three charities combating abuse, including the celeb-backed Time’s Up campaign.

Dylan Farrow is the sister of journalist Ronan Farrow, whose reports first triggered the deluge that secured Weinstein’s downfall. She wrote in an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times last month that questioned the way in which the film industry had seemingly “spared” Allen.

“Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon,” she wrote.

