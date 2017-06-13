Wolf Alice are set to return with their second studio album later this year entitled 'Visions of a Life'. They have also dropped the first song from the record, 'Yuk Foo', and announce dates for their summer North American tour and their Fall European tour.

Wolf Alice to launch new album 'Visions of a Life'

The Grammy and Mercury Prize nominated London four-piece follow up their 2015 debut album 'My Love Is Cool' with 'Visions Of A Life' this September. They have just premiere their new track 'Yuk Foo' on Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 show as her Hottest Record in the World.

'We wanted to make it open to interpretation, so that anyone who was frustrated at something could have it as their anthem', says vocalist Ellie Rowsell. 'For me a lot of it is about being a young woman. Even the s**t, everyday wolf-whistle thing. As I get older, I feel like 'Why have I always put up with that?' When I sing that kind of song, it's everything that I want to do when that happens.'

Since breaking out with the Mike Crossey produced 'My Love Is Cool', which reached number 2 in the UK charts, the band have been recognised internationally. They won two NME Awards last year for Best Live Band and Best Track for the track 'Giant Peach'

Wolf Alice; who are Ellie, guitarist and vocalist Joff Oddie, bassist Theo Ellis and drummer Joel Amey; embark on their world tour this summer, kicking off at Chicago's Schubas Tavern on July 5th 2017. They'll also hit Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Brooklyn, San Francisco, with their last US show at The Echo in Los Angeles on July 26th. Then, on October 27th, they'll perform in Paris at La Maroquinerie and will conclude their tour at the Dublin Olympia.

'Visions Of A Life' will be released on September 29th 2017 through Dirty Hit records.

Tour Dates:

July 5 - Schubas Tavern, Chicago, IL

July 6 - The Basement, Columbus, OH

July 7 - Rock & Roll Hotel, Washington DC

July 8 - The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

July 10 - Great Scott, Boston, MA

July 11 - Rough Trade, Brooklyn, NY

July 13 - Club AE, Pittsburgh, PA

July 15 - Off Broadway, St. Louis, MO

July 16 - The Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

July 18 - Globe Hall, Denver, CO

July 21 - Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA

July 22 - Star Theater, Portland, OR

July 24 - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

July 26 - The Echo, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 27 - La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

Oct 28 - Botanique/Orangerie, Brussels, Belgium

Oct 30 - Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany

Nov 01 - Mojo, Hamburg, Germany

Nov 02 - Luxor, Koln, Germany

Nov 03 - Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 08 - 02 Academy, Bristol, UK

Nov 09 - 02 Apollo, Manchester, UK

Nov 11 - Barrowlands, Glasgow, UK

Nov 13 - 02 Academy, Newcastle, UK

Nov 15 - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Nov 16 - 02 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Nov 17 - UEA, Norwich, UK

Nov 18 - 02 Academy, Leeds, UK

Nov 20 - Dome, Brighton, UK

Nov 21 - 02 Guildhall, Southampton, UK

Nov 24 - Alexandra Palace, London, UK

Nov 27 - Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK

Nov 28 - Olympia, Dublin, Ireland