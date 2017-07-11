It's been five years, but a new video has finally taken over Psy's 'Gangnam Style' in terms of viewership with Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' earning 2.8 billion views. A tribute to Paul Walker, it has been touching hearts since it was first released in April 2015.

Wiz Khalifa arriving at Drais Nightclub

Pop music videos generally top the list of most viewed YouTube videos, but only two have ever exceeded from than 2.8 billion views. 'See You Again' by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth has finally beaten Psy's K-pop video 'Gangnam Style'.

Written for the soundtrack of 'Furious 7', the song's video - directed by Marc Klasfeld - was a montage of 'Fast and Furious' clips paying tribute to the late Paul Walker, who played Brian O'Conner in the film and died in a motor accident on November 30th 2013 about a year and a half ahead of the movie's release in 2015.

The actor, who was 40-years-old, didn't get to complete filming on the movie, though he did make some scenes with others being taken over by his younger brothers Caleb and Cody Walker and digital effects also being used to achieve Paul's likeness.

The video earned its second billion in September last year, and is now well on its way to achieving the never-before-reached 3 billion. It was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video and Best Collaboration at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, but sadly lost both accolades to Nicki Minaj's 'Anaconda' and Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' featuring Kendrick Lamar respectively.

'For the record, I joined YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would reach 10,000 views. Just heard about See You Again... wow', Charlie Puth told his Twitter followers.

Also among the top ten most viewed videos on YouTube are Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' 'Uptown Funk', Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off', Maroon 5's 'Sugar' and Katy Perry's 'Roar'.