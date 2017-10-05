Following her career revival that happened in the aftermath of cult Netflix smash hit ‘Stranger Things’, actress Winona Ryder has reflected on what it’s been like finding fame for the second time in her life.

The 45 year old actress originally became a teen sensation back in the late ‘80s, starring in a number of critically acclaimed films and Hollywood blockbusters, before a shoplifting arrest in 2001 put something of a spanner in the works. She’s starred in plenty of films subsequently, but her star had been on the wane until ‘Stranger Things’ seemed to revive her career overnight.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, ahead of the return of ‘Stranger Things’ to our screens at the end of October, Ryder has reflected on her unusual career arc – or the ‘Winonaissance’.

Winona Ryder with her SAG Award for 'Stranger Things'

“It’s so overwhelming. I don’t know what it’s like for really famous people… I keep hearing that people are dressing up like me [Joyce Byers]. I’m like, 'What?'” she said about her first-ever television role.

Ryder also revealed that she consulted her own mother about how to play her character of Joyce, and how to create a believable reaction to her son [Will] going missing and presumed dead.

More: ‘Stranger Things 2’ – everything we know so far about smash series’ sequel

“I said, 'Mom, if every bit of logic is telling you your kid is gone, would you still [refuse to believe it]?' And she said, 'Absolutely.' I said, 'What if they show you a body?' She said, 'If you don't see it happen, you don't believe it’.”

“It's a weird, primal thing. But I may have gone too far: it seemed like every day I was crying or freaking out,” Ryder said about her eventual portrayal of the character.

Not that that seemed to do her any harm – she snagged the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series along with the rest of the ‘Stranger Things’ cast earlier this year.

More: First look at Dustin and Will’s new friend in ‘Stranger Things’ sequel teaser