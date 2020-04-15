Wilmer Valderrama thinks lockdown has been a ''gift'' for relationships.

The 'NCIS' actor is grateful he has been able to spend more time with fiancee Amanda Pacheco due to the social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of coronavirus and he thinks self-isolation is allowing couples to get to know one another better.

He said: ''When we're on, we're on. When we're working, we're working full time. So, I think it's a very exciting time to continue to cultivate relationships. It's a very exciting time to continue to plan and to understand and to learn about one another and I think that's the gift of the time that we've been given.''

Wilmer is thankful he build a ''little village'' around his own home which means he's still been able to check on his immediate family because they live so close by.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Early on in my life I was able to buy a little lot.

''Then I bought the neighbour's house and I moved my mom next door. My dad is staying in the same property as well.

''My fiancee is here with me, and my little sister lives with my mom. So, I've been able to build a little village around me.''

He jokingly added: ''I call it Hacienda Valderrama now.''

The 40-year-old actor's work has been affected by the pandemic.

He explained: ''I have a contract with CBS Studios to produce film and television scripts. We had multiple projects in development, and that kind of came to a halt.''

However, that doesn't mean Wilmer is being lazy as he's still established a routine for the day.

He said: ''I decided to not sleep in.

''I just started waking up early in the morning. 6:30 in the morning, get up and make my traditional therapeutic little coffee in my little coffee machine. I walk outside, I feel the ground underneath my bare feet.

''I hang out with my dog a little bit. 7:30, I have a nice conversation with my fiancee about what we are going to do today and create a little bit of routine throughout the day. Then I go to the gym for an hour a day.''