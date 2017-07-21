It only seems like yesterday that Willow Smith was a cute little girl taking on the world and whipping her hair back and forth, but she's 16-years-old now - which means she's turning 18 next year. That means that Jada Pinkett Smith has her work cut out when it comes to parenting this fierce, indepedent young woman.

Willow Smith at LAX

But that's exactly what Jada wants for Willow. She wants her to be as independent as her - though she does have one rule, and that's that she can't marry young like Jada did. The 45-year-old was just 25 when she and Will Smith wed, but now she thinks that was far too young.

She revealed on Hoda Kotb's SiriusXM show, The Hoda Show, that she would have to be careful about how she broached the subject if Willow was thinking about getting married. 'I'd have to be really careful if she fell in love when I fell in love and had a possibility of getting married', she said. 'I would just talk to her, you know? And just say 'Hey, look at this, you know? There's no rush and there's a lot of life to live'.'

After all, she wants Willow to be able to make her own decisions and have the freedom to live her life however she wants. 'I want her to live as she will live when she's outside of my house so that I can help guide that', she continued. 'I don't want her to leave my house and not have training on what it is to feel like to be independent.'

More: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she used to deal drugs

Willow has remained relatively private about her personal life, though earlier this year she was rumoured to be dating Tyler Cole, whom she collaborated with recently on a song called 'Fool' by Jabs. Of course, she's had a lot of close male friends in her life so it may be totally innocent.