Artist:
Song title: Friend Like Me
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Soundtrack

The live action adaptation of Disney's 'Aladdin' has received mixed reviews, but Will Smith's rendition of 'Friend Like Me' as the Genie is a worthy reimagining of the 90s original by Robin Williams. 

