In 'Collateral Beauty', Smith plays a New York advertising executive, struggling to cope with the loss of his young daughter.
Will Smith leads in an impressive ensemble cast in drama Collateral Beauty, which follows a grieving father who sends letters to time, death and love, as a way of trying to cope with his daughter’s death.
But what Smith’s character Howard doesn't expect is that time, death and love will all answer his letters, by visiting him in person, to show that the beauty in life is always there, even in our darkest times.
Will Smith as Howard and Helen Mirren as death, in Collateral Beauty
The drama takes place in New York on Christmas, a setting which Smith says is a perfect fit for the film’s bittersweet message. “It’s Christmas in New York and when you see Christmas in New York it’s historically synonymous with magic,” Smith said.
“It’s a time of hope, it’s a time of love, for some its a time of sadness and sometimes as you go into that Christmas celebration there are people who were there last year who aren't going to be there this year."
More: Will Smith Feels Changed By Collateral Beauty
“So theres always been the beauty, the bittersweet of the holiday season and I think New York captures that really beautifully and David (Frankel, director) worked very hard to make sure that energy was in the film.”
But while the film deals with the pain of losing love, it’s underlying message is that beauty is always present in life, especially during the holiday season.
“Beauty was sort of the counterbalance to the pain and the reality of what the situation was,” Smith added. “Not just for Howard, but really that all the characters are struggling with.”
Collateral Beauty is currently showing in UK and US theatres
Watch the trailer for Collateral Beauty:
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
While sitting at the bar of a hotel lobby one night, a man catches a...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...
A decade after Men in Black II, the cast and crew attempt to rekindle that...