The actor got his first role in the long-running comedy series.
Debuting all the way back in September 1990, and running for almost six years until May of 1996, 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' helped establish Will Smith as a genuine star after bringing the actor into households across America, in one of the most successful comedies of the time.
Will Smith enjoying the red carpet at the UK premiere of new movie 'Bright'
Though it ended over two decades ago, there are still huge fans of the show, and it gets plenty of reruns across the world, allowing Smith's first work to be experienced by all-new audiences as time goes by. Despite that, the actor has admitted that his first job isn't his favourite to look back on.
Appearing on this week's edition of 'The Graham Norton Show', Smith went into how hard he finds it to watch his work on 'Fresh Prince'; especially when he has to see the first few episodes of the series.
Speaking with the chat show host, he explained: "It was my very first role, and I was very, very focused on being successful, so I learned the whole script and everyone else’s lines. If you watch the first four or five episodes, you can see I’m mouthing other people’s lines. It’s terrible and I can’t bear to watch it."
There will be those who of course defend the actor against his own claims, but we know we'll be going back now to try and spot when Smith's mouth is moving, but his co-stars are speaking! 'Fresh Prince' will no doubt go down in history as one of the actor's most iconic career moves, but that may just be because of the sense of nostalgia attached to it rather than Smith's actual performance.
Will Smith now stars in new Netflix original film 'Bright', available now on the streaming platform.
