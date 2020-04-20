Will Smith's 'King Richard' and 'Sopranos' movie 'The Many Saints of Newark' have been delayed until 2021.

The 51-year-old actor has seen his upcoming biopic - which is based on the life of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, and their father and coach Richard Williams - moved back to next year as part of a shuffle of Warner Bros. release calendar, which also resulted in the delay of 'The Many Saints of Newark', the prequel movie to the popular TV show 'The Sopranos'.

According to The Wrap, 'Shazam 2!' and 'The Flash' have also been moved, with their releases now taking place in 2022.

The publication reports 'The Many Saints of Newark' - which had been due to be released in September this year - will now open on March 12, 2021, whilst 'King Richard' has been pushed back almost a whole year to November 19, 2021.

'The Batman' will move four months to October 1, 2021, and the as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic from director Baz Luhrmann - which stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks - has been pushed back one month to November 5, 2021.

In 2022, 'The Flash' will get its release on June 3, which is a month earlier than planned, whilst 'Shazam 2!' has moved from April back to November 4.

Among some of the other changes, Lisa Joy's sci-fi and romance 'Reminiscence' - which stars Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton and Hugh Jackman - will now open on April 16, 2021.

And an untitled film based on the life of Black Panther party member Fred Hampton has now been unset from the current release calendar, after it was previously slated for an August 2020 release.

The Wrap reports that two further Warner Bros. event films have been set for release on June 25, 2021 and April 1, 2022.