The 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia in just over three weeks.
It’s been a very long time since he’s been active in his musical career, but it looks like Will Smith is going to make a comeback to rapping, with widespread reports that he’s to be involved with the official World Cup 2018 anthem this summer.
A number of reports this week, originating with Billboard, suggest that Smith is about to release a new song this Friday (May 25th) to coincide with the huge football tournament, which kicks off in a little over three weeks’ time in Russia.
The actor and sometime musician, 49, took to Instagram to tag fellow American Nicky Jam, producer Diplo and Kosovar singer Era Istrefi in a post, which was captioned “One Life to Live. Live It Up. #WorldCup”.
Will Smith is reportedly recording the World Cup 2018 anthem
Customarily, the official World Cup anthem is performed either at the beginning of the tournament or just before the final. The official song for the last World Cup, hosted in Brazil in 2014, was ‘We Are One (Ole Ola)’ by Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez & Claudia Leitte, while the 2010 tournament in South Africa was soundtracked by Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’.
More: Will Smith hilariously parodies his son Jaden’s ‘Icon’ video
The 2018 World Cup is controversially being held in Russia, which has had much-publicised struggles with racism at domestic matches. 32 teams will contest the month-long tournament, which begins on Thursday 14th June with a match between the hosts and Saudi Arabia.
Back in October last year, Smith released his first solo single more than a decade, with a track called ‘Get Lit’, but news of any accompanying album release has not been forthcoming.
In the late Nineties, of course, Smith was one of the world’s biggest pop stars, with his debut solo album Big Willie Style – yes, really – spawning four enormous worldwide hits in ‘Men In Black’, ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’, ‘Just The Two of Us’ and ‘Miami’.
More: Will Smith recalls his “terrible” acting from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...