There's a reason why Will Smith is a multi-award winning Oscar nominated superstar, and it's largely down to the fact that he delivers character personas with such memorable gusto. A lot of that is down to how he reads his lines - and here are just a few of his best ever movie quotes.

I Am Legend

I Am Legend

'I promised my friend that I would say hello to you today. Hello. Hello... Please say hello to me.'

One of the most heartbreaking lines in the whole movie and perfectly encapsulates the feelings that Robert Neville has as the apparent lone survivor in New York City following a deadly viral pandemic. He's trying to bring some normality to the situation to save his sanity by talking to mannequins that he's placed around the video store, but he can't escape the desperate loneliness he feels having no-one to talk to.

Men In Black

Men In Black

'See that? NYPD, means I will Knock Your Punkass Down!'

Because literacy doesn't necessarily go hand in hand with fighting crime. Before Agent J joins the MIB, he's chasing a perp on foot and thrusts his police badge in their face. And that's just the start of an hour and a half of epic Will Smith one-liners.

Independence Day

Independence Day

'No, sir, just a little anxious to get up there and whoop E.T.'s ass, that's all!'

As the alien-hating Captain Steven Hiller, Smith had many great lines in this movie. But it's always amusing when a film references another movie of the same genre. This is the line he comes out with when asked if he has anything else to add during a military briefing.

Bad Boys

Bad Boys

'Now that's how you supposed to drive! From now on that's how you drive!'

Will Smith's character Mike Lowrey spends the entire movie ribbing his detective partner Marcus Burnett for his driving skills. That is until he gives chase with impressive speed when crime boss Fouchet makes his getaway. This quote is probably made all the better by the fact that in 'Bad Boys II' Smith drops the line: 'Now that's how you supposed to shoot! From now on, that's how you shoot!'

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Pursuit of Happyness

'Hey. Don't ever let somebody tell you... You can't do something. Not even me. All right?'

A lesson that everyone can learn from this film. Just think that everything he told his little co-star came from the heart, because Jaden Smith is his real-life son. Moments after discouraging him from getting into basketball, Will Smith's character Chris tells his son that he doesn't have to listen to him.

I, Robot

I, Robot

'[sneezes] Oh, I'm sorry, I'm allergic to bulls**t.'

Don't pretend that you didn't use this phrase after you saw this movie and pretended you made it up. Everyone did. It's one of the best shutdowns of all time. And the fact that Smith as Del Spooner did it with a tiny cup of coffee in his hand just made it more hilarious.

Hitch

Hitch

'Never lie, steal, cheat, or drink. But if you must lie, lie in the arms of the one you love. If you must steal, steal away from bad company. If you must cheat, cheat death. And if you must drink, drink in the moments that take your breath away.'

It's an iconic quote, be it not altogether original. It actually comes from an old Irish toast. Can you believe that an actual human being imparted this wisdom once? Still, you have to agree that it's somehow way more memorable when Will Smith comes out with it.