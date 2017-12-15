Will Smith thought skydiving with his children would be a great idea for familial bonding, but he told Ellen DeGeneres that it actually felt extremely wrong at the time. So much so, that he insisted on defying physics and watching them land as well as dive.

Will Smith at the premiere of 'Bright'

The 49-year-old actor was on a bit of a world trip recently completing several bucket list adventures including riding in a hot air balloon in Tanzania and bungee jumping in Victoria Falls in Zambia. He also stopped over in Dubai to go skydiving, though he had done it two times before.

'It was such a spectacular fear confront so I flew home and, in probably what was the individual worst case of African-American parenting in history, I had my son skydive', he said on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. 'But it's really scary. It seemed like a great idea, take my boys and we'll go skydive! And I'm there and I watch my son fall out of an airplane, I was like, 'Oh!'

He grimaced as he contemplated the wrongness of that situation. Needless to say, both Jaden and Tre 'loved' the experience.

'I told the guy, 'Listen, I want to see them go out the plane, but I also want to see them land'', he shared. 'And he was like, 'Well, that's a little bit against physics but we'll work it out'. So what we did is they went and then we went and we did a straight line. He had us just go and we went straight down and we went past them, landed, and then I watched them land.'

Meanwhile, the bungee-jumping was a first time thing for Will, though it's been something he's wanted to do since he saw it on a TV show. 'I look a lot more confident than I was feeling', he joked when Ellen played a video of the stunt.