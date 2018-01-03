Netflix has greenlit a sequel to ‘Bright’, the fantasy cop drama directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis.

The film, which cost $90 million to make, hit the streaming service in December and was immediately panned by critics and endured a roasting by viewers on Twitter.

But despite the negative press, an average of 11 million Netflix users streamed the film in its first three days of release.

Will Smith in ‘Bright’

Netflix announced the sequel with a video showing Orcs “auditioning” for a role in the film.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Orc auditions for the @BrightNetflix sequel are now closed. Thank you. Have a nice day. pic.twitter.com/QnVqkgYRkE — Netflix US (@netflix) January 3, 2018

Stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton are expected to return for the sequel, while director David Ayer will take over scripting duties from Max Landis.

Landis was paid a reported $3 million to $4 million by Netflix for his screenplay in 2016, after igniting a bidding between studios.

More: Will Smith Recalls His "Terrible" 'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Acting

Set in an alternative Los Angeles, where magical creatures live among humans, Bright follows a veteran cop (Smith) who reluctantly takes on a new partner, an Orc (Edgerton) as they fight to protect a magical wand.

The Orc-human relations act as an allegory for real-world race relations, although not everybody was convinced, including Chance the Rapper, who voiced his opinions on Twitter in December.

“Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched [orc] in #Brightmovie,” Chance asked his followers. “I found the way they tried to illustrate America's racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow.

“I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life,” he continued. “The characters in #Brightmovie live in a timeline where racism is gone… cause we hate [orcs] now.”