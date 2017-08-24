Will Poulter had to watch ''a lot of footage'' on KKK members in preparation for 'Detroit'.
The 24-year-old actor, who plays the role of Krauss in the crime film, has admitted he had to research into his role and watched clips on the Ku Klux Klan and ''white supremacist groups''.
He told Shortlist magazine: ''I've received an education through making this film.
''I watched a lot of footage of KKK members and white supremacist groups for 'Detroit'. The scariest thing about them is that they're so righteous and convinced that they're doing right by continuing to oppress others. There's a racist rhetoric based on lies that has this brainwashing effect on them.''
And the star has admitted he felt ''uncomfortable'' with his character because he had to ''embrace the ignorance'' of racist mythology.
He explained: ''I had to embrace the ignorance and righteousness of racist mythology. It's a very uncomfortable place to be, psychologically. I was overwhelmed by feelings of self-hatred at times. Chatting with John Boyega and the rest of the cast helped us reach those extremes.''
And Will has received backlash for his role.
He said: ''I've had elderly African-American women say they want to beat me up. but it's always ended up with a hug.''
