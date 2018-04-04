A five year court battle over the multi-platinum selling hit ‘Scream & Shout’ has finally been resolved, with Britney Spears and Will.i.am losing out to British singer Tulisa Contostavlos and forcing to credit her as a co-songwriter.

Former N-Dubz singer Tulisa will now be officially recognised as a writer of the 2012 smash single, after launching a lawsuit over five years following the release of ‘Scream & Shout’.

The 29 year old claimed that she co-wrote the track with Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am and had planned to include it on her first solo album, The Female Boss, apparently with the title ‘I Don’t Give A F***’. However, will.i.am’s producers allegedly didn’t like the version that they had come up with, and offered it instead to Britney Spears to collaborate with him.

will.i.am has lost the court battle over 'Scream & Shout'

A source with knowledge of the case told Metro on Wednesday (April 4th): “Tulisa was annoyed when the song was taken from her and given to Britney – especially as she co-wrote it. It was set to be one of the big songs on her debut album. She didn’t let it lie, and took it all the way to the courts and has now won.”

“She just wanted to be recognised as the writer of one of the biggest pop tracks of the last decade.”

Indeed, ‘Scream & Shout’ was an enormous success around the world when released back in November 2012, topping the charts in 24 countries, including Britain where it sold over 860,000 copies.

Britney Spears sang on the hit instead

‘The Voice UK’ judge will.i.am admitted as much himself soon after Tulisa’s suit was lodged, saying she had worked on the track “before I did – this is the truth. But the producers of the beat… didn’t want her to have it.”

All money made from the track was frozen back in 2012 upon the launch of the lawsuit, and, now, Tulisa will be gaining 10% of the world-wide publishing rights and income from the song.

