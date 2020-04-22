Will.i.am says the coronavirus pandemic will result in the best music from Black Eyed Peas.

The band - which is completed by apl.de.ap and taboo - are currently working on their eighth studio album, which will feature the lead single 'Mamacita' with Ozuna and J Rey Soul, and the frontman has explained how every time there has been a disaster, Black Eyed Peas always produce their greatest music to bring some harmony to the world.

Will told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''In 2001 we went on tour the day after 9/11.

''On November 24 we wrote 'Where Is The Love?'.

''In 2008, during the financial collapse, I wrote 'I Gotta Feeling.'''

This time fans can expect a full-blown pop album following the release of 2018's political boom bap LP, 'Masters of the Sun Vol. 1'.

He continued: ''Did we wanna do a pop album? Yes. Was it too risky having taken a seven-year break? Yes.''

Apl said: ''We're back on our thing. Bringing that energy, that joyful music, to occupy you for those three minutes.''

Taboo explained that Black Eyed Peas' success comes down to them always ''reinventing themselves'' whilst ensuring they keep elements of their signature sound in the mix.

He added: ''There's not a lot of people that can reinvent themselves and continue reinventing themselves.

''You never know what's coming from the Peas.

''We're chefs that are able to cook any recipe, but you're always gonna have a plate of Black Eyed Peas with that recipe.''

'The Voice UK' coach will previously teased their ''new era'' after the release of their 'Bad Boys For Life' song 'Ritmo' with Latin star J Balvin.

He said: ''It's a new era.

''We are refreshing the brand so we can have lots of different perspectives and ­releases of our art, provide different music for people to live life colourfully.

''In 1998 we closed that ­decade with our first album ('Behind the Front').

''Ten years later 'I Gotta Feeling' became the biggest song for that decade.

''We ended the Teens ­making 'Ritmo', the biggest song in the Latin world.

''2020 we start a new ­decade fresh with crazy electricity ­awesome vibration and excitement.''