Will Forte got engaged to girlfriend Olivia Modling over the Christmas period after two years of dating.
Will Forte got engaged at Christmas.
The 49-year-old actor reportedly popped the question to Olivia Modling over the festive period after two years of dating, a source told People magazine.
The couple met at a party and their relationship became serious last year, with Olivia moving into Will's home and him then proposing a few months later.
The details of the couple's relatinship come after the 'Last Man On Earth' star's dad, Reb Forte, let the engagement news slip when he was invited to be the expert while his son played 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' for charity Pangea Network.
Asked his full name by Jimmy Kimmel, Reb said: ''My full name is Orville Willis Forte III.
''He's Orville Willis Forte IV. He's currently engaged, and says if he has a boy, they've both agreed, it's a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V. Not a decision, but a possibility.''
The former 'Saturday Night Live' star smiled and said: ''We're thinking about it.''
Will's 'Last Man on Earth' co-star, Mary Steenburgen, previously described Olivia as her friend's ''soulmate''.
She shared a photo of the happy couple on Instagram a few months ago and wrote: ''When one of your beloveds finds his soulmate.''
Referencing Mary's own husband, Will commented: ''I finally found my Ted Danson.''
The 'Booksmart' actor's ex-girlfriend, January Jones - who he was romantically linked to in 2015 - also seemed pleased for the couple.
She commented on Mary's post: ''Aww!''
Olivia graduated from the University of Alabama in 2013 and worked in sales and brand partnerships at SGE Worldwide.
