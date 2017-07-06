It's been eleven long years but now the cast of NBC's 'Will And Grace' are set to return for a brand new season later this year. The air date was revealed in a new promo video entitled 'Let's Get This Party Started' starring Eric Mccormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

The cast of 'Will and Grace' at media upfront event

The cast confirm their reprisals of Will Truman (McCormack), Grace Adler (Messing), Karen Walker (Mullally) and Jack McFarland (Hayes) with a new promo clip revealing that they are coming back to NBC in September. It will mark a 12-episode revival which sees this awesome foursome looking as young as ever.

Plus, director James Burrows will be returning to the series in his original role and as an executive producer, with creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan also on board to executively produce alongside Sean Hayes.

For those who never caught the original show which aired from 1998 to 2006, it follows a gay lawyer named Will and an interior designer named Grace who live together in New York City. It ends with the pair of them going on to have families, with their respective children eventually marrying each other.

It was the perfect ending for the series, but that doesn't mean we haven't missed it to the point of hoping for another series. Now our wishes have come true and no doubt the Fall will bring much hilarity, heart-warming friendship and all new predicaments in their older years.

It seems to be becoming a bit of a regular thing, reviving old series. 'Twin Peaks' has also seen a revival this year, and others that have returned to our screens in recent months include 'Gilmore Girls', 'Fuller House', 'The X-Files' and 'Prison Break'. Let's hope 'Will and Grace' will find just as much success over a decade later.

'Will and Grace' premieres on NBC on September 28th 2017.