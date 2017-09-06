Following the release of his most recent greatest hits compilation, Wilko Johnson will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Wilko Johnson band with a special concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London this September, which will also coincide with his 70th birthday celebrations.

Wilko Johnson celebrates band's 30th anniversary

The former Dr. Feelgood guitarist turned 70 this summer, and it also marks 30 years since he founded The Wilko Johnson Band. He'll be joined by his bassist Norman Watt-Roy of and drummer Dylan Howe of Ian Dury and the Blockheads, as well as punk poet special guest Dr. John Cooper Clarke

While the older generation may remember Wilko Johnson from his seventies pub band days, regular TV viewers will know him from his stint as the mute executioner Ser Ilyn Payne in the first and second season of 'Game Of Thrones'.

He also hit the charts back in 2014 as part of his collaboration with The Who's Roger Daltry on 'Going Back Home' - an album of mostly original songs as well as a cover of Bob Dylan's 1965 single 'Can You Please Crawl Out Your Window?'. It was Johnson's first major chart success since Dr Feelgood's number one live album 'Stupidity' from 1976.

His latest release was 'Keep It To Myself - The Best Of Wilko Johnson', which came out in February this year through Chess and Universal Records. He also release the paperback edition of his best-selling autobiography 'Don't You Leave Me Here'.

And while it might seem a little late to be celebrating his 70th birthday, the milestone is extra important given that he was diagnosed in 2012 with terminal pancreatic cancer. 'I'm supposed to be dead!' He jokes, four years after undergoing surgery that rendered him free of the disease.

The Wilko Johnson Band concert will take place on September 26th 2017.