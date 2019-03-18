Artist:
Song title: Boasty ft. Idris Elba
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

London grime artist Wiley is joined by Sean Paul, Stefflon Don and none other than the Golden Globe winning Idris Elba for his latest single 'Boasty'. He dropped his last album, 'Godfather II', last year, with the third expected to be released sometime this Spring. 

