Wild Beasts have announced plans to end the band after 15 years together - and they have hinted at a farewell tour.

The British rockers - made up of members Hayden Thorpe, Ben Little, Chris Talbot and Tom Fleming - formed in 2002, and have decided to call time on the group's career.

In a statement shared to social media on Monday (25.09.17), the band announced: ''Wild Beasts are coming to an end... Our hearts and minds have been devoted to the band since we were teenagers.

''We've created something quite of our own and built a body of work which we stand by as heartfelt and true. The four of us have decided, for our own reasons and in our own ways, that it is now time to leave this orbit.''

However, fans will get the chance to say goodbye to the Wild Beasts, as they have hinted at plans for a run of farewell shows - by promising their followers a further announcement on Tuesday (26.09.17).

They wrote: ''Before we go, we'd like to celebrate with you and we'll be in touch in the morning with further announcements.''

Since 2002, the band have released five studio albums on Domino Records, with the most recent - last year's effort 'Boy King' - hitting Number 9 in the UK Album Charts.

The group explained they wanted to go out on top, rather than seeing their legacy ''diminish'' if they continued with the band.

They continued: ''We're care takers to something precious and don't want to have it diminish as we move forward in out lives. Thank you for your love and energy and for helping us make it what it is. We consider ourselves remarkably fortunate to have lived out this dream.''