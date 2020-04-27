Whigfield has vowed to get 'Saturday Night' back in the charts using TikTok.

The Danish pop star - whose real name is Sannie Carlson - had one of the biggest hits of the 1990s with the Eurodance track and she is hoping to revive the much-loved song using the video platform, which enabled Drake's recent track, 'Toosie Slide', to go viral and reach more than three billion streams.

Whigfield is planning to launch a dance to the track for the app in a bid to get it to number one again.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I will do the dance on TikTok and try and get it back to No1.

''Can you imagine after 25 years the song goes back to No1?

''That'd be crazy. Everyone is doing workout videos now so why not work out with Whiggy? Do the Whiggy wiggle.''

The 50-year-old singer - who has been releasing house music under different names over the years - has even considered remixing the hit and giving it the house treatment.

She said: ''It's a difficult track to remix but a house version might be good fun.

''Some months ago Madison Avenue came back with their track, so why not?''

Whigfield recently made a comeback with dance number, 'Suga', but she has admitted it took her a while to come up with new material as she was missing living in London after moving to Italy.

She said: ''For me it's a good time as more people are listening on the radio. But it's bad because the clubs are closed.

''I was living in London and it was one of those days where ideas kept flowing. I wanted to do a fun track.

''What I miss is the UK because I really felt at home there.

''People took to me.

''I think because I'm Danish - the Danish and British have the same humour.''