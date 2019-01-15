Artist:
Song title: Hello My Love
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Three months after announcing that they were reuniting after a six-year hiatus, Irish boyband Westlife return with a video for their comeback single 'Hello My Love'. They are currently working on their eleventh studio album which has yet to be announced, and it will mark their first collection of new material since 2010's 'Gravity'.

