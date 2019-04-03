Artist:
Song title: Better Man
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Westlife unleash their second single since reuniting, 'Better Man'. The song has been co-written by Ed Sheeran, alongside Steve Mac who has previously written for the band. The single follows their comeback track 'Hello My Love' which they released in January. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Westlife - Better Man Video

Westlife - Hello My Love Video

Westlife - Cant Lose What You...

Westlife - Against All Odds (Take...

Westlife - My Girl

Westlife - Queen Of My Heart...

Westlife - The Making Of Something...

Westlife - Something Right

Westlife - Unbreakable

Westlife - Bop Bop Baby